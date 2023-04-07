Join the party that’s right up your street!

Eden Project Communities invites any residents and local groups that are planning Coronation celebrations or June community events to join their workshop or pop in to meet them and collect resources from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Civic Headquarters, Cloonavin, Coleraine, on Thursday, April 20 from 4pm to 6pm.

If anyone is planning to host a Big Lunch during the Month of Community or a Coronation celebration, go along to the roadshow and collect free resources including a letter from the King. Receive craft workshop ideas, green thinking ideas, money saving and fundraising ideas. There’s also professional photography and voucher giveaway opportunities.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, said: “We’re excited to meet representatives of community groups, individuals planning to get together with neighbours, school teachers, youth leaders and anyone getting ready to organise a Big Lunch this summer at Cloonavin on Thursday 20 April.

Marking the Coronation? Register today at www.thebiglunch.com

“It makes sense during this cost of living crisis to keep costs down and give Big Lunch organisers the option to collect their resources directly and it gives Eden Project Communities representatives a great opportunity to meet people face to face who have registered to host a Big Lunch on their doorstep, in their street or in their local community. They can come along and collect their Big Lunch resources and share details of their Big Lunch plans with us over a cup of tea.”

There are so many ways to come together and celebrate people of all ages who support each other and shape better futures together where they live this year with a range of activities from The Eden Project Communities.

The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between 6-8 May. To register a Coronation Big Lunch and receive a letter from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, please visit: www.CoronationBigLunch.com

For children aged 16 and under, there is a fun way to get them talking about the Coronation and the King’s love of environment and positive action. A photo competition which they can get involved in at home, school or in a childrens’ setting. They can share photos of homemade wild crowns, made using items found in nature, for a chance to win commemorative Pawprint Coronation Big Lunch badges and a Big Lunch food voucher for the child’s community. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/photo-competition-go-wild-for-the-coronation

Month of Community runs throughout June and people can host a Big Lunch at any time during the month. Last year, a whopping 20 million people took part in Month of Community to cheers volunteers, connect with their neighbours, welcome refugees, support carers, raise awareness of loneliness, or simply to say thank you. To register, please visit: https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/month-of-community