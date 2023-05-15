The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness King Charles III .

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, was there to welcome the first visitors to the garden. “It gives me great pleasure to see first-hand the reaction of the visitors; they are enthralled by its beauty and uniqueness,” he said. “I am extremely proud that the council has created something as spectacular as the Coronation Garden, a fitting legacy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.”