Hazelbank Park Coronation Garden: First glimpse of the show-stopping green space designed by Diarmuid Gavin
Visitors gathered at Hazelbank Park on May 6 for a glimpse of the new Coronation Garden ahead of its official opening on May 25.
The show-stopping garden was designed by Diarmuid Gavin to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness King Charles III.
The ornate three floor pavilion, topped by a crown and a mirror ball, will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, was there to welcome the first visitors to the garden. “It gives me great pleasure to see first-hand the reaction of the visitors; they are enthralled by its beauty and uniqueness,” he said. “I am extremely proud that the council has created something as spectacular as the Coronation Garden, a fitting legacy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.”
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council received £100K support from the UK Government Levelling-Up Fund for the project.