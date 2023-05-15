Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
James & Ashleigh McConkey with children Ella and Amelia, who were among the first visitors to the Coronation Garden.James & Ashleigh McConkey with children Ella and Amelia, who were among the first visitors to the Coronation Garden.
James & Ashleigh McConkey with children Ella and Amelia, who were among the first visitors to the Coronation Garden.

Hazelbank Park Coronation Garden: First glimpse of the show-stopping green space designed by Diarmuid Gavin

Visitors gathered at Hazelbank Park on May 6 for a glimpse of the new Coronation Garden ahead of its official opening on May 25.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:17 BST

The show-stopping garden was designed by Diarmuid Gavin to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The green space is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Royal Highness King Charles III.

The ornate three floor pavilion, topped by a crown and a mirror ball, will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, was there to welcome the first visitors to the garden. “It gives me great pleasure to see first-hand the reaction of the visitors; they are enthralled by its beauty and uniqueness,” he said. “I am extremely proud that the council has created something as spectacular as the Coronation Garden, a fitting legacy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council received £100K support from the UK Government Levelling-Up Fund for the project.

An aerial view of the garden.

1. Coronation Garden

An aerial view of the garden. Photo: Contributed

Alderman Stephen Ross welcomed visitors for the first glimpse of the garden ahead of its official opening.

2. Coronation Garden

Alderman Stephen Ross welcomed visitors for the first glimpse of the garden ahead of its official opening. Photo: Contributed

The garden is located in Hazelbank Park.

3. Coronation Garden

The garden is located in Hazelbank Park. Photo: Contributed

The ornate three floor pavilion is topped by a crown.

4. Coronation Garden

The ornate three floor pavilion is topped by a crown. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Charles IIICoronationAntrim