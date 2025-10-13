Hazelwood and Forge Integrated Primary School were the first planned integrated primary schools in Northern Ireland, both opening their doors in 1985.
Officially launched at the time by boxing star, Barry McGuigan, Hazelwood IPS was founded by brave parents who sought a way of educating children from both sides of the troubled community together. On Friday, October 10, the school welcomed back some of those parents and two of its previous principals.
The choir sang, the school released doves and the children had a fabulous time with bouncy castles, a magician, hotdogs and ice cream.
Doves are released to mark the 40th anniversary of Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School
Children enjoy the 40th anniversary celebrations at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School
Enjoying a treat at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School
Children with one of the doves released on the day. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School