Hazelwood Integrated Nursery and Primary School releases doves to mark 40th anniversary

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:37 BST
Hazelwood Integrated Nursery and Primary School celebrated its 40th anniversary with the release of two doves – the symbol of peace.

Hazelwood and Forge Integrated Primary School were the first planned integrated primary schools in Northern Ireland, both opening their doors in 1985.

Officially launched at the time by boxing star, Barry McGuigan, Hazelwood IPS was founded by brave parents who sought a way of educating children from both sides of the troubled community together. On Friday, October 10, the school welcomed back some of those parents and two of its previous principals.

The choir sang, the school released doves and the children had a fabulous time with bouncy castles, a magician, hotdogs and ice cream.

Doves are released to mark the 40th anniversary of Hazelwood Integrated Primary School.

1. Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Doves are released to mark the 40th anniversary of Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Children enjoy the 40th anniversary celebrations at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School.

2. Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Children enjoy the 40th anniversary celebrations at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Enjoying a treat at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School.

3. Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Enjoying a treat at Hazelwood Integrated Primary School. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Children with one of the doves released on the day.

4. Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Children with one of the doves released on the day. Photo: Hazelwood Integrated Primary School

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Primary schoolNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice