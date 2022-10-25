Both the host club and Ards RFC unveiled a banner in memory of Carrickfergus schoolboy Benjamin Robinson who died after collapsing towards the end of a Schools’ Cup rugby match in January 2011.

The Carrickfergus Grammar pupil had been allowed to carry on playing despite having been treated on the pitch for the effects of heavy tackles.

The coroner at a 2013 inquest hearing found that Ben had died from “second impact syndrome”.

Larne team members with the concussion awareness banner.

As a result of Ben’s death, his parents have campaigned relentlessly to raise awareness of the dangers around head injury and to have sports governing bodies implement adequate safeguards.

Emphasising that concussion is a brain injury which needs to be managed, Mr Robinson has said previously: “It can happen anywhere, and it’s about making people more aware, especially at grass roots level, which does not have the infrastructure the professional game has.”

He has also stated: “I will know Ben did not die in vain if I never hear a player being asked if they want to carry on after a head injury.”

The Championship 2 league match between Larne and Ards was held at the Glynn.

Ards players raising awareness about the campaign before their game at Larne.

The visitors came away with a 27-5 win, in spite of some good sustained passages of play by the home side.

In a statement, the home club said: “The match was played in good spirit and both teams took the opportunity to unveil a banner to help raise awareness around the dangers of concussion, in memory of 14-year-old Benjamin Robinson, who tragically lost his life during a schools match in 2011 after suffering repeated concussions.”

The Larne players of the match, as chosen by match sponsors Luxury Portrush Holiday Homes, were Jamie Ross and Jacob Swan, with Troy Wilson Larne’s sole point scorer on the day.

The match ball sponsor for all Larne RFC 1st XV matches at the Glynn is P&O.

Larne RFC president Glenn McCluggage and his Ards counterpart Stevie Nutt, with match sponsors Joanne and Stevie Love, from Luxury Portrush Holiday Homes.