Heading to the north coast at Easter? Here’s what you need to know

The police are working with Translink to try to ensure visitors to the area, along with and local residents, have a safe and enjoyable time this Easter.

With a number of events taking place across the holiday period, police have warned that a significant numbers of visitors are likely to flock to the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “The north coast continues to be a popular destination at this time of the year so our priority is making sure that everyone stays safe.

Enjoying the waves on Portrush West Strand. Picture: PressEye

“Bear in mind that parking spaces around the Ports are in high demand at this time of year and traffic in and out of the town can be busy so we highly recommend that visitors make use of the public transport links available in and out of the towns.

“If you are taking the car leave plenty of time for your journey and be patient if there are delays.

“Local police will be in place to keep traffic moving and we appreciate your co-operation on the day.”

The local police chief urged all motorists to act responsibility during their visit to the area.

“We wish to remind all motorists intending to visit the north coast that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour will not be tolerated – that includes excessive speeds, dangerous driving or any practice that put the lives of road users at risk.

“There will be a police presence in the town to offer reassurance to local residents and businesses and to ensure that drivers and passengers are not engaging in behaviour that would impact negatively on the community.

“We would also remind anyone staying on to enjoy the nightlife to drink responsibly and look out for one another. Reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Whether you are visiting for a few hours or planning to spend a few days make sure you are in a position to get home safely. There are excellent public transport links and numerous private taxi companies in the town.”

Supporting this message, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We want families and friends to enjoy a positive experience when they come to the Causeway Coast and Glens over the Easter holiday period.

“Please show respect to our residents, your fellow visitors, other road users and the emergency services who are there to keep everyone safe.

“I would urge people to show responsibility for keeping our area clean by using public bins for litter or else take your rubbish home with you. Causeway Coast and Glens is a beautiful area, and we are fortunate to have so many popular coastal locations and outdoors spaces so let’s all do what we can to create a pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy over the Easter period.

“Additional overspill car parking will be available at West Bay on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the £3 charge going directly to the Community Rescue Service,” he said.

Translink’s Hilton Parr, Head of Rail Customer Services, said: “We will be working closely with the PSNI and the PSNI Safe Transport team to ensure everyone has a safe and comfortable journey with us this Easter.