A Larne man who suffered a severe brain injury after a road traffic collision is in the running for a top volunteering award.

Martin Longmore is one of the nominees for UK-wide charity Headway’s Volunteer of the Year accolade.

Headway works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and information services.

The organisation’s Annual Awards celebrate the dedication and achievements of brain injury survivors, carers, volunteers, and others in the Headway community across the UK.

Martin has been a regular member of Headway Larne for five years. Photo: Supplied

Martin was involved in a road traffic collision in 2001 and was given 48 hours to live after his car collided face on to a building.

He was paralysed for several months before learning to walk, talk and read all over again. Marin had a severe brain injury, amnesia, and multiple fractures, while his left elbow also had to be reconstructed, and a titanium rod fitted to his left upper arm.

A regular member of Headway Larne for five years, Martin made the move to being a volunteer just over a year ago.

He was nominated for his efforts by Headway’s Eastern Region Coordinator, Diane Wilson. "[Martin] has been an absolute inspiration to the group, his honesty and testimony on YouTube being a beacon of hope for many people suffering an acquired brain injury,” Diane said.

"The Headway Larne group know how fortunate they are to have someone like Martin blazing a trail for them as he engages in any and every challenge put to him. Most recently, joining Andrew Jenkins on his record-breaking journey across the country.

"Headway is an organisation designed to support individuals with acquired brain injuries. We focus on social rehabilitation, bringing emotional, social, physical, and recreational aspects of life to the fore on a weekly basis. Headway Larne are uniquely funny, daring, creative, supportive, and incredibly friendly. It's my honour to be their coordinator.”

Community activist Lynsey Poole also praised the Larne man’s contributions to the charity. “Martin always struck me as a kind, genuine, good natured soul who has a love for Larne and its people, and is always willing to help and get 'stuck in,' trying his hand to anything,” she said. “He has come through many trials in his life and is a real force for good and support to others, providing guidance and advice and helping where he can.

"Before Martin's accident he worked in the town for FG Wilson in Ballyclare as their manager and many would have fond memories of him there and what a gentleman he is.

"Martin is also a very family orientated man; family is very important to him and he is very involved with his grandchildren and his parents.

"He is a great friend to everyone and I know that truly he will be an absolutely phenomenal volunteer to Headway Larne, who are equally a superb group and Diane is a fantastic lead.”

Meanwhile, Martin’s experiences have helped the local man to “value life and take nothing for granted”. He said: “I know now that I am a lucky man. I have the chance to look out for my grandkids and my elderly parents. I also get to be there to help my friends at Headway through their journey.”