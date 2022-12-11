Industrial action by health and social care union members is due to result in postponed hospital appointments and procedures, the closure of day centres and the disruption of many other services right across Northern Ireland on Monday (December 12).

As a result, each of the five health and social care trusts has been making the public aware of how their services are likely to be affected. Here’s what the impact is expected to be in your area.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

The Trust says it will continue to work with trade unions to try to minimise the impact of industrial action on patients and service users and information to advise of any potential disruption will be provided on its website and social media channels.

A variety of health and social care services will be affected by industrial action across Northern Ireland.

It also says that anyone with a pre-booked appointment should attend unless contacted by the Trust to say that it has been cancelled.

The latest information regarding Monday, December 12 says: “We expect most of our services to be running as normal, although there may be some unexpected disruption during the day. Areas where activity has been stood down as a result of industrial action are:

Endoscopy: Six endoscopy procedures.

Outpatients: Five appointments (across trauma/orthopaedics, neurology, diabetes and gynaecology).

Day centres for older people are among some of the services being affected by the industrial action.

Children’s social work services: a number of child protection contacts, LAC reviews and family support reviews impacting on a total of 36 children.

12 Learning Disability Day Centres closed affecting 666 service users.

Community mental health and memory assessment clinics: 39 patients.

10 Adult Day Centres closed affecting 209 service users.

Industrial action by health care workers is set to affect a variety of services.

Domiciliary care: 656 calls cancelled to date.

Treatment rooms: There may be some impact.

The Trust says: “All affected service users are being contacted directly and our advice to the public remains to attend pre-booked appointments unless contacted to advise otherwise”.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

The Trust says it is working closely with the trade unions to protect critical services and to minimise disruption to patients and service users, as far as possible.

"Patient and service user safety is of the utmost importance and we are doing everything we can to mitigate disruption, but it is inevitable that some services will be impacted. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause patients, service users and families,” a spokesperson said.

"We advise all those with pre-booked appointments to attend unless we contact them directly”.

Trust services affected on Monday, December 12:

Approximately 300 outpatient appointments have been postponed across Southern Trust hospitals. Where possible, new appointments have already been allocated or will be allocated shortly.

50 inpatient and day case procedures postponed across hospitals.

All Older People’s Day Centres and Learning Disability Day Centres will be closed.

Dining rooms and coffee bars will be closed to ensure patients and service user meals are prioritised.

The Trust added: “We are aware that approximately 700 service users in receipt of homecare may not receive their scheduled calls, if it is delivered by the Trust’s Home Care Service. We are asking for the help of family members and carers to assist us on Monday, December 12. Homecare delivered by our contracted providers are not expected to be affected.

"We are currently in the process of making direct contact with our patients and service users, who will be impacted by strike action. If you have not been contacted please assume that your care will proceed as planned. We sincerely regret this disruption and would ask for your patience and cooperation at this challenging time.”

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

The Trust says “the health and social care system is facing an intensive period of industrial action which will inevitably impact on our services” and that it is working closely with trade unions to protect our critical services and to minimise disruption to patients and service users, as far as possible.

Anyone with a pre-booked appointment you should attend unless contacted by the Trust to say that it has been cancelled.

The latest information regarding Monday, December 12 says:

"Unfortunately some of our service users in receipt of Trust homecare may be impacted by Industrial Action. We are currently in the process of contacting patients and service users who will be affected. If you have not been contacted your care will proceed as planned.”

Western Health and Social Care Trust

The Trust says Monday’s industrial action will have impact on the provision of some hospital and community health and social care services across the its area.

The impact will be as follows:

625 new, routine and review outpatient appointments have been postponed across Altnagelvin Hospital, Omagh Primary Care and Treatment Centre and South West Acute Hospital. Where possible new appointments have already been allocated or will be allocated shortly via letter.

47 inpatient and daycase procedures postponded across our hospitals.

The following Older People’s Day Centres will be closed: Dromore Day Centre(outreach service), Foyleville Day Centre.

The following Learning Disability Day Centres will be closed: Omagh Centre, Glenside Day Centre, Oaktree Day Centre, Valley Day Centre.

The following adult mental health day centres will be affected: Melrose Day Centre (closed between 8 am and 12 noon), Arden Day Centre (closed between 8 am and 12 noon), Creggan Day Centre (closed all day).

Drumcoo Physical and Sensory Disability Day Centre will be closed.

A Trust spokesperson added: “We are aware that some service users in receipt of homecare may not receive their scheduled morning call, between the hours of 8am and 12 noon, if it is delivered by the Western Trust. We are asking for the help of family members and carers to assist us during these times by checking in with their relatives / neighbours that receive homecare services.

"Should an issue arise please call the local Home Care office on the following numbers: Northern Sector (Derry, Limavady, Dungiven) – (028) 7186 4385; Fermanagh (028) 6634 2414 or Strabane Castlederg and Omagh (028) 8283 5911. Homecare delivered by our contracted providers are not expected to be affected.

"There will be limited catering facilities. Patient and client meals will be prioritised but this may include lighter options. Coffee shops in our hospitals will be closed. It is planned that restaurants will remain open but with a reduced service.

"There may be delays in answering calls by our hospital and health centre switchboards. It is advised to only call if your query or request is essential. Our hospital helpdesks may also operate a reduced service.”

The Trust says it has been making direct contact with our patients and service users, who will be impacted by the industrial action. Anyone who has not been contacted should please assume that their care will proceed as planned.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and would ask for cooperation and patience at this challenging time,” the Trust spokesperson added.

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

The Trust says it is “expecting disruption to services” as a result of Monday’s industrial action.