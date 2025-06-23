The Health Minister visited Meadows Day Centre in Portadown and the Praxis Care Mental Health Supported Living Services in Lurgan last week with Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie.

They saw first hand how the service supports more than 20 individuals living with mental health challenges in the local community in Lurgan.

The visit included an informal garden chat with residents and staff, where the group shared stories about how Praxis Care has transformed their lives — from enjoying holidays with staff support to upcoming plans like trying archery this summer.

Jennifer Bingham, manager of the Lurgan service, highlighted the vital role the service plays in enabling people to live fuller, more independent lives. “We see daily how the support we provide opens up new opportunities and improves wellbeing for those we work with,” she said.

The conversation also addressed ongoing mental health stigma. While those supported acknowledged stigma remains a challenge, staff expressed optimism about changing attitudes, especially as younger generations speak more openly about mental health.

Minister Nesbitt said: “I would like to thank everyone at Praxis Care for showing me the important work that you do to help ensure positive mental health and wellbeing for your community.

"To be able to hear the views and experiences of both staff and residents was very informative and valuable.

“I have a very real appreciation for the dedication and care provided to people by Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector. I would like to convey my sincere thanks to you all for your dedication and perseverance through especially difficult times in recent years as we see an increased demand for mental health support.”

Praxis Care’s Lurgan DISH service offers tailored care and community integration that has helped many regain independence and confidence.

For more information about Praxis Care Lurgan services, visit https://www.praxiscare.org/locations/lurgan/.

Meadows Day Centre, located at 293 Bridge Street in Portadown, is a day care facility operated by Praxis Care. It provides services to older people over 65, including those with illnesses, disabilities, sensory impairments, or dementia. The centre also offers rehabilitation services and is known for its dedicated and empathetic staff.

1 . Important work is recognised by the minister Health Minister Mike Nesbitt pictured with service users and staff from the Praxis Care Mental Health Supported Living Services in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Praxis Care

2 . Informal chat about the work of Praxis Care in Lurgan Health Minister Mike Nesbitt speaks with staff and service users at the Praxis Care Mental Health Supported Living Services in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Praxis Care

3 . Minister hears first hand from a service user Health Minister Mike Nesbitt speaks with a service user at the Praxis Care Mental Health Supported Living Services in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Praxis Care