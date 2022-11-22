Cookstown library is one of nine libraries across NI that will be displaying the ‘Hear Her Voice’ exhibition, produced by Women’s Aid NI, over the 16 Days of Action.

The 16 Days of Action from Friday (November 25) until December 10, is a global campaign calling for the elimination of violence against women and girls; recognising that gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, disproportionately affects females.

‘Hear Her Voice’ is the creative expressions of 91 survivors of domestic abuse from across NI. They have shared their stories through art, creative writing, and song, so that other women may recognise themselves and not have to suffer in silence.

Their voices challenge the behaviours of the perpetrator and the institutions that allow those behaviours to continue.

Victims of domestic abuse express their feelings in the ‘Hear Her Voice’ exhibition.

The exhibition will also visit Ballymena, Bangor, Coleraine, Derry/Londonderry, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Newry, and Omagh

For more information: About Hear Her Voice - Women's Aid Federation Northern Ireland womensaidni.org