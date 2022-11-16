The Lurgan community is in heart break after the tragic death of eight month old Peadar McFadden in the arms of his mother at a Belfast hospital.

Church

Leading the tributes to the family was St Peter’s CLG, Lurgan where Peadar’s father is a member and his mother Anne is a former player.

In a death notice this afternoon, the family said Peadar died ‘peacefully in his Mummy’s Arms at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children’.

St Peter’s CLG said: “The committees and members of St Peter’s CLG, An Lorgain, deeply regret the death of Peadar, precious baby son of our esteemed member Joe, former player Anne, much-loved brother of underage player Tony and dear nephew of our coach Elizabeth.

"We wish to offer our sincere condolences to Joe, Ann, Tony, Lizzie and the entire McFadden & Jordan families. Until we all meet again, may God hold him in the palm of His hand. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

The funeral for baby Peadar will take place from his parents’ home in Lake Street at 9.45am to St Peter’s Church for Mass of the Angels at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

He is deeply mourned by his loving parents Joe and Anne, his brother Tony and the entire family circle.

Advertisement