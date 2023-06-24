Heartfelt sympathies are being shared to the family of a woman who sadly died in a tragic incident in the River Bann in Portadown, Co Armagh.

There are few details regarding the circumstances of her death however it is understood that her body was recovered from the River Bann on Saturday.

Emergency Services were at the scene, including the NI Fire and Rescue Service, PSNI, NI Ambulance Service and a search crew tasked by the Coastguard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police attended a report of a sudden death at the Bridge Street area of Portadown on Saturday 24th June. Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this time."

Bridge Street, Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google

-

-

Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty said: “My heart goes out to the family of the person who has passed away. The road ahead is very hard for her family and my deepest condolences.

"There are people out there to support you if you need help.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said on social media: “Sad news coming in today in Portadown as police have recovered a body from the water under the Bann-Bridge. I have continued to liaise with both police and community. My deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those caught up in this tragedy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One person said: “Absolutely heart breaking. Thoughts and prayers are with the family who has lost their loved one.”

Another said: “Truly heart breaking. God help her family and friends hearing such tragic news.”