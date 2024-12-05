A heart-warming video, created by a Co Armagh community group, has been hugely applauded for its reassuring message for the elderly this Christmas.

Starring Pam McCormick, a local resident, the video was made to help ease the worry of some of the elderly in the area and bring some festive cheer. Already it is receiving rave reviews.

-

Pam McCormick who stars in this video message from Edgarstown Residents Association in Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

It starts with Pam saying: “Christmas used to be such a joyous time but now it feels so quiet, too quiet. It’s just me and a cup of tea these days.”

Peeping out the window she sees young ones in dark clothing laughing and running about saying ‘Sometimes it frightens me and I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s the loneliness that makes everything seem bigger and scarier.”

Despite several knocks on her door she is too afraid to answer but, when she finally does, and there is no one there, she spots a beautiful hand made gift on her doorstep – left there by the young people – with a note from Edgarstown Residents Association.

"It was such a simple thing and it warmed my heart in a way I hadn’t felt in years. I knew I couldn’t stay in. I had to say thank you so I made my way to the Edgarstown Community House where there were people just like me and not like me working together making gifts for others,” says Pam.

Organised by the Edgarstown Residents Association, the video originated last year after a few lads from the Community House, who were building wooden planters, decided to give them to some of the elderly people in the area.

"However some residents were in fear as there was young ones in dark clothing running the streets,” said an ERA spokesperson.

"From there the ERA wanted to create a small video to try and help reduce the fear of isolation and intimidation for the elderly residents as well as driving home a great community message at Christmas,” he said.

"Thanks so much to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP for funding this, to our leading lady and all our young people who took part!

“Changing hearts, strengthens communities, one gift at a time,” he said.