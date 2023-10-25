TWO Banbridge families have expressed their heartfelt thanks to the local community for their support in raising a remarkable £10,750 for charity.

Presenting the cheque to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Jamisons and Dennisons held a poignant fundraiser in the Bannville Hotel earlier this month, in aid of two cancer charities which have helped them in their time of need.

Last week, the families were delighted to present £3,740 to Macmillan Cancer Support and £7,010 to Friends of the Cancer Centre, following the hugely-successful event.

Around 150 people gathered at the Bannville on Sunday, October 8, for an evening of fabulous music with DJ Greener, great food and a fantastic charity raffle.

The Jamison and Dennison families hand over the donation to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The event was a special tribute to Matthew Dennison and Morrell ‘Mojo’ Jamison.

The friends and Liverpool FC supporters both received a cancer diagnosis within weeks of each other.

Matthew went through treatment for esophageal cancer, but sadly passed away on October 17, 2022.

Morrell, meanwhile, continues to courageously fight the disease and is undergoing further treatment.

The fundraising event was a celebration of Matthew’s life, as well as a surprise party for Morrell’s 21st birthday (on October 5).

Both families were deeply touched by the incredible support for the fundraiser, and overwhelmed by the amount raised.

They wish to thank everyone who attended, the businesses and individuals who donated prizes and those who gave monetary donations.

“We have been blown away by people’s kindness, support and generosity,” the families told the Chronicle.

“We are truly thankful to everyone who played a part in making the fundraising event such a success.

“Last week, we were delighted to present the charities with these wonderful donations - we know the money will make a difference to other families facing a cancer journey.

“We have seen first-hand the amazing work that these charities do, and we cannot thank them enough.