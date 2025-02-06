'Heartfelt thanks' to Causeway Coast & Glens Council staff for work during Storm Eowyn
Council’s Chief Executive also paid tribute to local councillors who helped to get aid to Borough residents who needed it.
The remarks were made at a Council meeting on Tuesday, February 4.
Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the Council staff and emergency services for “their incredible efforts during Storm Eowyn”.
"Your work in facilitating the community hubs was crucial and deeply appreciated by so many in our area.”
Council Chief Executive David Jackson thanked councillors for their help, saying that “the feedback you were able to give us with your detailed knowledge of your constituencies, it allowed us to use the single point of contact within NIE to try to prioritise connection.”
Mr Jackson described it as “a massive team effort” which “showed the value of your knowledge”.