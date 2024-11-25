Heather Massey: PSNI seek public help to locate missing person last seen leaving Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a woman last seen leaving the Royal Victoria Hospital on Saturday.
Heather Massey was last seen leaving the vicinity of the hospital at 8am.
Anyone who has seen Heather or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number CC2024112300440.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.