Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan discusses why she split from ex-Scott Sinclair after 13 years together.

Helen Flanagan, 34, has opened up about the real reason why she and ex-fiancé Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair split in 2022.

Speaking on Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner Podcast the actress said: “I still love him very much, I care about him deeply, but we don’t like each other. We don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on. I do know that Scott - he’d never admit it - cares about me too and he does love me.”

The couple first started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2018 before going their separate ways four years later. They share three children Matilda, Delilah & Charlie. The actress has been single since but is set to appear on the new series of Celebs Go Dating. The new series will air on E4 from Monday August 19.

During her chat with Charlotte, the mother of three discussed a hilarious wee related story. Helen explained that during a car journey her son said he needed a wee and as every parent knows as soon as a child says that, there isn’t usually much time to get to the nearest toilet.

The actress revealed that she had a “Starbucks coffee cup” she “chuck[ed] the coffee out of the window” so her son could relieve himself. Helen said: “the wee started to overflow and I had this cup of wee in my hand so I do the window and chuck the wee out.”

The two ladies can’t contain their laughter as Helen then reveals.. “But Charlotte it happened again.. And the wee is just spraying all over the glove compartment.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent 'dirty texts' to another woman. The podcaster shared her recent interview with the former Corrie star and wrote: “My podcast has obvs been pre-recorded so this was before everything… we were going to postpone it but decided against it.”

