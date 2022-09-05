Help for Armed Forces veterans
Are you a Veteran of the Armed Forces?
Are you a Veteran of the Armed Forces?
Do you know a Veteran, care for a Veteran or are a family member of a Veteran?
They could be someone who has served for at least one day in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force (Regular or Reserve i.e. UDR/RIrish Home Service Full/Part-time) or Merchant Mariners who have seen duty on legally defined military operations.
Most Popular
If this is you or someone you know, are you aware of the many new Services available in Northern Ireland for veterans and their families?
If not, or if you would like to find out more, and are a Veteran, a veteran carer or family member, you are invited to a presentation by the Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office (NIVSO) taking place next week in Larne.
At this event, those who attend will be able to find out all about - The role and work of NIVSO; The Veterans’ Places, Pathways and People (VPPP) Programme; The Navigator’s role in the VPPP programme; The Defence Garden Scheme; the sport and outdoors opportunities being developed; and also, opportunities to promote and share services and activities within your respective Branch/Association
The presentation will be held in the Larne Royal British Legion - Point Street, Larne BT40 1HU, on Monday, September 12 at 7pm. Registration is required by call/text to Norman on 07516 257845 on/before September 9. Refreshments will be served after the event hosted by The Regimental Association of The UDF, Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, Larne Branch.