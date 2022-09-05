Help for Armed Forces veterans

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you a Veteran of the Armed Forces?

Do you know a Veteran, care for a Veteran or are a family member of a Veteran?

They could be someone who has served for at least one day in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force (Regular or Reserve i.e. UDR/RIrish Home Service Full/Part-time) or Merchant Mariners who have seen duty on legally defined military operations.

Veterans/Caresr/family members are invited to a presentation by the Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office in Larne

If this is you or someone you know, are you aware of the many new Services available in Northern Ireland for veterans and their families?

If not, or if you would like to find out more, and are a Veteran, a veteran carer or family member, you are invited to a presentation by the Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office (NIVSO) taking place next week in Larne.

At this event, those who attend will be able to find out all about - The role and work of NIVSO; The Veterans’ Places, Pathways and People (VPPP) Programme; The Navigator’s role in the VPPP programme; The Defence Garden Scheme; the sport and outdoors opportunities being developed; and also, opportunities to promote and share services and activities within your respective Branch/Association