Henry Brothers and the Construction Industry Training Board NI encourage school students to build a career
Throughout 2023, the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has been working with post primary schools across Northern Ireland on their campaign Build Your Career – a future in construction, which aims to showcase the options and pathways into the construction industry.
Recently CITB NI partnered with W5, with support from Cool FM, to talk to Year 10 students about the construction industry as well as the range of job options and qualifications required.
School students heard about construction careers, some interesting facts and had the opportunity to try out construction activities from Henry Brothers.
CITB NI plan similar events with W5 in 2024 aimed at higher level students.
For further details on a career in construction, for students and schools, go to https://www.citbni.org.uk/careers.aspx where information can be found on a wide range of relevant subjects.