Henry Brothers and the Construction Industry Training Board NI encourage school students to build a career

Henry Brothers in Magherafelt has been giving local school students the opportunity to learn about a career in construction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout 2023, the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has been working with post primary schools across Northern Ireland on their campaign Build Your Career – a future in construction, which aims to showcase the options and pathways into the construction industry.

Recently CITB NI partnered with W5, with support from Cool FM, to talk to Year 10 students about the construction industry as well as the range of job options and qualifications required.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School students heard about construction careers, some interesting facts and had the opportunity to try out construction activities from Henry Brothers.

Helping students to consider ‘Build Your Career’ a future in construction from Henry Brothers, were, from left: (back) Keith McCulloch, Keith Kitchen, (front) Danielle Darragh, John Cunnigham, Barry Neilson OBE CITB NI, Shannon McGilligan. Picture: Peter O'Hara Photography

CITB NI plan similar events with W5 in 2024 aimed at higher level students.