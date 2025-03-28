My family has lived in Lisburn for generations and there are some amazing things about the city that I love bit of course, there is always something that could be improved.

Lisburn has a fantastic history and was once the centre of the world’s linen industry. The city’s history is shared perfectly in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum but there is a lot more to be found if you dig into local history. Pay a visit to the Ulster Aviation Society at the Maze, unearth some older history at Duneight Motte and Bailey, or just go for a walk and see what history you can discover in the city’s towns and villages.

If you love the outdoors then Lisburn is a great place to be. We have some fantastic parks that attracts visitors from across the country, as well as further afield. If you want to go for a walk and enjoy nature, you don’t need to go any further than Wallace Park, Hillsborough Forest Park, Moira Demesne, Castle Gardens, or Lagan Valley Regional Park.

There are also great transport links in and out of the city, and more improvements are on the way if the reopening of the Antrim railway line gets the green light. Lisburn is close to Belfast city, Belfast International Airport, on the main arterial route to Dublin, yet it is also only a quick drive to the County Down Coast in Newcastle.

Lisburn is well known for its excellent education. From nursery and primary schools to secondary education, it really is something to be proud of.

There is lots to do in Lisburn with the Lagan Valley Leisure Park being a hub of activity. Whether you want to go for a bite to eat, watch the latest blockbuster, try you hand at ten pin bowling, take the kids to the Lazy River, get fit in the gym, or relax in the spa, there is always something to do nearby,

If you have a love of the arts, like I do, Lisburn is a great place to get your fix of culture.

The Island Arts Centre is the creative heart of the city – if you love theatre, music, art, dance, then this is the place to be.

Lisburn has been building a reputation for it’s culinary fayre over the years and there is a fantastic range of high quality restaurants to suit every palette.

Square Bistro is one of the the city’s prized restaurants, with a host of awards under its belt. And right next door is the Haslem Hotel, which offers a great range of culinary delights.

Lizzie Drakes has been offering traditional meals for generations, as has Pizzarellys and Gowdys.

If you want to try some world cuisine then look no further than Soy Sauce Bistro, Kohinoor, Spice, or Madame Pho. And these are just a few of the fantastic restaurants on offer in Lisburn.

Lisburn also has a great reputation in the sporting world, putting it on the map across the world. From racing at the Down Royal, to training Olympic athletes at Salto, to shaping the next generation of badminton and squash players at the Racquets Club, the many local football teams who play every week, as well as Lisburn’s Cricket Club, Golf Clubs, and Rugby Club, the city is a hive of sporting activity.

As well as being a bustling city with a thriving business community, Lisburn offers the joy of combining urban and rural life. You can be in the heart of the city centre one minute, and in peaceful, rural seclusion the next.

If you venture out of the city centre, you will find some beautiful picturesque villages to spend some time in. Georgian Royal Hillsborough or the gorgeous historic Moira are two jewels in the crown of Lisburn.

One of the great things about living in Lisburn is its community spirit. Whether it is in local community groups, community centres, charities, or other facilities like the Atlas Centre, Lisburn prides itself on coming together to look after everyone in the city.

Whilst you can love the city you live in, sometimes you also have to acknowledge that there are areas that definitely need improvement and in Lisburn that is the retail sector.

Sadly over the years the High Street has fallen into decline, with fewer and fewer independent traders, and more people choose to shop online.

Lisburn is in desperate need of support for local retailers to breathe life back into the city centre.

