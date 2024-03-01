Here are 11 Mid Ulster place names that often test the phonetic skills of a visitor

Perhaps a better understanding of the Irish language which give the towns, villages and townlands their underlying meaning would help visitors pronounce them correcty rather than the use of English and Ulster Scottish pronouncation.
Here are 11 place names that may challenge a newcomer. There are many others!
1. What's your take on Mid Ulster place names?
MId Ulster district is a region rich in place names which can be pronounced in many ways. Here are a few which may cause visitors some difficulty. Photo: Google Maps
2. What's your take on Mid Ulster's place names?
During the Troubles English TV reporters often referred to County TY-roan when locals, depending on their accents, would refer to it as 'Tai-rone' or 'Tir-rone'. Photo: Google Maps
3. What's your take of Mid Ulster place names
The beautiful village of Moy on the banks of the River Blackwater five miles from Dungannon is invariably referred to as 'the Moy' by locals. So, I suppose, you can take your pick as to what to call it but to the locals there is no debate! Photo: Google Maps
4. What's your take on Mid Ulster place names?
Situated on banks of the Ballinderry River, there seems to be two main takes on the village of Coagh - either 'Coke' or 'Coa-agh' Photo: Google Maps