Here are 11 Mid Ulster place names that often test the phonetic skills of a visitor

From Swatragh to Fivemiletown, skirting the western shores of Lough Neagh down to the border with Co Monaghan, Mid Ulster district contains a rich selection of place names which can often test the phonetic skills of an outsider.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT

Perhaps a better understanding of the Irish language which give the towns, villages and townlands their underlying meaning would help visitors pronounce them correcty rather than the use of English and Ulster Scottish pronouncation.

Here are 11 place names that may challenge a newcomer. There are many others!

During the Troubles English TV reporters often referred to County TY-roan when locals, depending on their accents, would refer to it as 'Tai-rone' or 'Tir-rone'.

The beautiful village of Moy on the banks of the River Blackwater five miles from Dungannon is invariably referred to as 'the Moy' by locals. So, I suppose, you can take your pick as to what to call it but to the locals there is no debate!

Situated on banks of the Ballinderry River, there seems to be two main takes on the village of Coagh - either 'Coke' or 'Coa-agh'

