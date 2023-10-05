Here's a first look inside the newly-opened huge Dobbies garden centre at The Junction in Antrim
Large queues of eager customers gathered on Thursday as the second Dobbies store in Northern Ireland opened its doors.
The 110,000 sq ft flagship store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park is the UK-wide garden centre retailer’s largest ever store and is now one of the largest employers within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough area.
In a further commitment to driving and investing in local growth, a unique partnership has been forged with leading retail and wholesale business Musgrave NI, who will supply a specially curated range to Dobbies’ 3,539 sq. ft. food hall, including Signature Tastes, Donnybrook Fair, Happy Pear and Frank & Honest Gourmet Coffee.
Television presenter Pamela Ballantine officially opened the doors of the new store joined by Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Rosie Kinnear; Dobbies CEO, David Robinson; Dobbies Antrim general manager, Ken Ferguson and operations Manmger, Jenny Campbell; and The Junction landlord, Lotus Property’s MD, Alastair Coulson.
Dobbies also welcomed school children and their families through the doors following the announcement of a partnership between Dobbies and local SEN school, Riverside.
Pamela Ballantine said: “It has been a wonderful morning opening Dobbies at The Junction today. There is a great range of products available for everyone from the green fingered gardener to the family on a day out. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to get this new store opened, it is a fantastic addition to Northern Ireland’s retail offering.”
This is the largest store in Dobbies’ UK portfolio with outdoor and indoor plant areas; gardening products; seasonal items; pet, gift and toy departments as well as cookshop and home décor; a food hall, a Little Seedlings children’s soft play area and new restaurant and coffee shop, serving breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
Opening ahead of the Christmas season, the new store features Dobbies’ full festive product range with an extensive programme of seasonal events planned from November onwards including Santa’s Grotto, a Quiet Grotto experience for those with additional needs, Santa Paws, Santa’s Breakfast and more.
Dobbies CEO, David Robinson said: “I’d like to share a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project. It’s been amazing to see so many colleagues from across the business supporting the local team, and we’re proud to have created so many jobs in the local area.
"I’d also like to thank everyone from the local community who has been so helpful and made us feel so welcome. We hope visitors to The Junction enjoy this fantastic Dobbies’ experience and we look forward to building on the strong relationships with our Junction neighbours and the wider Antrim community.”
Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Rosie Kinnear said: “The council is delighted to welcome Dobbies to Antrim. This multi-million investment will not only support the local economy; it also reinforces that our Borough is a prime location for business.
"This flagship store has created 120 full and part time jobs for our citizens and will significantly enhance the visitor experience and draw many more visitors to Antrim. I would like to wish the team every success for the future.”
The Council granted planning permission for this major investment in just under 25 weeks and supported Dobbies’ recruitment drive.
Opening celebrations will continue on Saturday, October 7, with the Cool FM Bus on site at The Junction with presenters Melissa Riddell and Curtis McCosh.