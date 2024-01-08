Here’s how you can submit an article for our paper and website
and live on Freeview channel 276
We have launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed edition.
Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us. When given the option of which website you wish to select, please choose NI World and your article will come directly to us. You can also even include your own video!
So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, your sports club has had a busy weekend or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of the Northern Ireland World homepage.
We look forward to hearing from you!