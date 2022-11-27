An update to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board has indicated a “significant” reduction in addiction service capacity in recent months amid “high levels of demand and significant need”.

In her report to a meeting of the board on Thursday (November 24), Petra Corr, Divisional Director of Mental Health, Learning Disability and Community Well-being, said: “We have had particular issue with the addiction service. Capacity has been significantly reduced over recent months.”

She reported that a number of of staff had left the service during Covid and there has been a “high level” of sickness absence.

However, she indicated that there has been support in the booking office and all practitioners have now returned to work although there are three vacancies.

There is an increasing demand for addiction services in the Northern Trust area.

“I would anticipate figures moving forward and will continue to improve over the coming months.”

She also reported an “improving situation” in the Trust’s dementia service.

“It is really important for us to have timely diagnosis of dementia to have early intervention.”

She also commented that there is “a need for more beds across the region” and although there are specialist units. there are “high levels of competition”.

Members also heard that the cost of a new mental health facility planned to open on the site of Antrim Hospital in 2026 has risen from £80m to £130m due to “inflationary increases”.

A change in road infrastructure has been proposed to facilitate a new entrance and “redirect the traffic flow”.

