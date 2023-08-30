High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has been shortlisted for a major award in the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards.

The inclusive and accessible climbing and soft play centre, which also has two interactive sensory rooms, has made the shortlist for the ‘Northern Ireland’s Best Consumer Facing Social Enterprise’ Award.

The winner will be decided by a public vote so the team at local charity, Employers For Childcare, which owns and operates High Rise is appealing for your vote to help them win this prestigious award.

You can vote online now at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6RJ5BKX.

Employers For Childcare’s Chief Executive Marie Marin commented: “We are honoured that High Rise has been shortlisted for this important Award, just a year after we reopened.”Our staff team work so hard to ensure every single guest has a fantastic time when they visit High Rise and winning this Award would be such a brilliant recognition of their effort and dedication in going the extra mile to support our guests.

"When we opened High Rise we wanted it to be somewhere that all families could come to enjoy leisure time together.

“We are now asking everyone that has visited High Rise to take 30 seconds to vote online for us to win this Award.

"You’ll find all the information on our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and on our website www.highriseni.org. But be quick as voting closes at midnight on Wednesday September 6.”