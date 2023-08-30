Register
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

High Rise Lisburn has been shortlisted for major award

High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has been shortlisted for a major award in the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

The inclusive and accessible climbing and soft play centre, which also has two interactive sensory rooms, has made the shortlist for the ‘Northern Ireland’s Best Consumer Facing Social Enterprise’ Award.

The winner will be decided by a public vote so the team at local charity, Employers For Childcare, which owns and operates High Rise is appealing for your vote to help them win this prestigious award.

You can vote online now at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/6RJ5BKX.

Most Popular
High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has been shortlisted for a major award in the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards. Pic credit: High RiseHigh Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has been shortlisted for a major award in the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards. Pic credit: High Rise
High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has been shortlisted for a major award in the annual Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards. Pic credit: High Rise

Employers For Childcare’s Chief Executive Marie Marin commented: “We are honoured that High Rise has been shortlisted for this important Award, just a year after we reopened.”Our staff team work so hard to ensure every single guest has a fantastic time when they visit High Rise and winning this Award would be such a brilliant recognition of their effort and dedication in going the extra mile to support our guests.

"When we opened High Rise we wanted it to be somewhere that all families could come to enjoy leisure time together.

Read More
Darcee shares the story of her illness with her friends in a new storybook

“We are now asking everyone that has visited High Rise to take 30 seconds to vote online for us to win this Award.

"You’ll find all the information on our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and on our website www.highriseni.org. But be quick as voting closes at midnight on Wednesday September 6.”

The winner will be announced at a gala awards ceremony taking place on Friday October 27 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

Related topics:EmployersLisburn