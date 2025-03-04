Waste services accounted for the highest number of complaints to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council during a recent three-month period.

A report presented to the council’s Corporate Resources, Policy and Governance Committee last month, said that 29 (43 per cent) related to an assisted collection service provided by a contractor between October 1, 2024 and December 31.

The council says these issues are being “managed” as part of a contract process.

The local authority received 68 complaints about a range of issues during this period. The second highest number, eight, (12 per cent) relates to the borough’s cemeteries. involving graves, cleanliness, damage and an accident.

Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

General environmental health issues in the community such as animal welfare, high hedges and noise nuisance resulted in seven complaints.

Five complaints were received in relation to Seven Towers Leisure Centre, in Ballymena, involving cleanliness, sports hall and lifeguard positioning.

There were five complaints about Larne Leisure Centre, in particular, the temperature of the sports hall. The report indicated the hall is “difficult to heat when the outside temperature is very low”.

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena. Pic: Google Maps

Four complaints related to the council’s planning department. The chief executive’s office received two complaints.

Meanwhile, a compliment was received by the council about the condition of the car park at the council’s Amphitheatre leisure centre in Carrickfergus. The Amphitheatre also received two complaints.

There were compliments about the council’s waste collection with regard to black bin collections and bulky waste services.

The council says that “responding effectively to complaints is necessary to demonstrate its commitment to continual improvements in the delivery of its services and facilities”.

Greenland Cemetery, Craigyhill. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ninety-one per cent were resolved at the front-line, seven per cent proceeded to the second stage.

The committee report states: “It is typical that front-line services receive the most complaints due to their much higher rate of interactive service delivery.”

It was noted staff training is being carried out at Seven Towers Leisure Centre with regard to cleanliness and lifeguard positioning and that heating at Larne Leisure Centre’s sports hall will be switched on earlier.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter