The Coleraine branch of Samaritans has shone a light on the dedication of its volunteers such as Victoria whose Christmas Day shift with the charity began at 7am.

As the weather turns colder and the nights grow longer, many individuals across Northern Ireland face isolation and emotional distress. During this challenging period, Samaritans volunteers are at the forefront, providing a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.

Volunteers across Coleraine will be working tirelessly to answer calls, provide emotional support, and offer a compassionate ear to anyone in need even during Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

With the increased demand for services during the winter months, these volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that no one feels alone, regardless of the time of day or night.

Kenneth Bleakley, Branch Director at Samaritans of Coleraine said: "Our volunteers are truly the heart of Samaritans, and their commitment, especially during the winter months, is nothing short of inspiring. The winter period can bring added challenges for many, and our volunteers are there to listen, to offer support, and to help people through their darkest moments. We are incredibly grateful for their selflessness, and we couldn’t do this work without them."

This winter, Samaritans volunteers are responding to calls from people experiencing a range of emotional struggles, including loneliness, anxiety, and mental health challenges. For many, having someone to talk to can make a world of difference.

Victoria, who has volunteered with Samaritans since 2017, said: “Starting a 7am shift on Christmas Day might sound like a sacrifice, but it’s one I’m more than willing to make because it can mean everything to someone in crisis. Sometimes, you’re the only person they’ll talk to that day, and hearing a friendly, supportive voice can remind them they’re not alone.

"Loneliness is one of the most common themes in calls, and while we can’t solve every issue, we can offer hope by being there to listen. Our service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. While you may have to wait, you will always get through to someone who cares.”

The work of Samaritans volunteers during the winter is essential, providing round-the-clock support to anyone who needs it. Whether it's a phone call, an email, or a letter, Samaritans is there to offer confidential, non-judgmental support to anyone in distress.

Samaritans in Northern Ireland is always looking for compassionate individuals to join their team of volunteers. Those interested in making a difference can visit www.samaritans.org/coleraine to find out more about the volunteering process and to submit an application.

Victoria continued: “Many people assume you need to be extraordinary to do this work, but it simply takes patience, kindness, and a willingness to give your time. The training equips you with the tools you need. If you feel the desire to make a difference, this work can fit around your calendar, and it’s incredibly rewarding. Being there for someone when they need it most is truly a privilege. ”

Samaritans is a registered charity that has been providing emotional support for over 70 years.