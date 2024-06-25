Hillhaven Flute Band and Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band say 'thank you'
A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band in Loughgall said: “The members of the band would like to thank all those that came to support our annual band parade and fundraiser on the May 10, 2024 where we raised a grand total of £1892.”
Members of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band also expressed their gratitude for donations received from members of the public during their recent street collection.
A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their very generous support at our annual band competition which took place this year in Lurgan town centre on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Donations received during the street collection totalled £1653.81 for which we are truly grateful.”
There was a good turnout of visiting bands from near and far at both of these annual parades.