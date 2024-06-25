Standard bearers of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band pictured before the Lurgan mini Twelfth parade in 2023. Picture: Tony Hendron

Two local bands have expressed thanks to the public for supporting collections which were held during their recent annual parades.

A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band in Loughgall said: “The members of the band would like to thank all those that came to support our annual band parade and fundraiser on the May 10, 2024 where we raised a grand total of £1892.”

Members of Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band also expressed their gratitude for donations received from members of the public during their recent street collection.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their very generous support at our annual band competition which took place this year in Lurgan town centre on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Donations received during the street collection totalled £1653.81 for which we are truly grateful.”