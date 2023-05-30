Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Hillsborough carer recognised as Kingdom Healthcare Ambassador of the Month

Jane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare, an industry-leading homecare agency in Northern Ireland delivering specialist services for clients across the region.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Jane was nominated by her manager, Lauren Hall. Lauren describes Jane as an incredibly hardworking and caring team member who always goes the extra mile for Kingdom Healthcare service users and demonstrates commitment to her role.

Lauren Hall, Manager, at Kingdom Healthcare Belfast commented: “Since Jane started in March 2022, she has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, exceptional empathy for clients, and a willingness to go above and beyond in her role. Jane is always ready to lend a hand and has proven to be a dependable team member."

Niamh Conaty, General Manager of Kingdom Healthcare added: "Our people are our greatest asset at Kingdom Healthcare, and we prioritise ensuring employee satisfaction throughout our organisation.

Most Popular
Jane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom HealthcareJane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare
Jane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare

"We take immense pride in our employees and their accomplishments, and it is with great pleasure that we recognise Jane for her dedication and hard work. The team and I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jane on this well-deserved recognition."

Read More
Lisburn woman attends special Big Lunch with The King and Queen in honour of com...

Kingdom Healthcare Ambassador of the Month recognises carers and nursing staff who have gone above and beyond to make a difference. The winners, who are nominated by their managers, receive a voucher and recognition of their excellent work across the Kingdom Group.

Kingdom Healthcare, formerly known as Trackars Healthcare, was established 16 years ago and is an industry leader in Northern Ireland in delivering specialist homecare services for clients across the region.

Related topics:HillsboroughNorthern Ireland