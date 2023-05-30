Hillsborough carer recognised as Kingdom Healthcare Ambassador of the Month

Jane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare, an industry-leading homecare agency in Northern Ireland delivering specialist services for clients across the region.

Jane was nominated by her manager, Lauren Hall. Lauren describes Jane as an incredibly hardworking and caring team member who always goes the extra mile for Kingdom Healthcare service users and demonstrates commitment to her role.

Lauren Hall, Manager, at Kingdom Healthcare Belfast commented: “Since Jane started in March 2022, she has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, exceptional empathy for clients, and a willingness to go above and beyond in her role. Jane is always ready to lend a hand and has proven to be a dependable team member."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niamh Conaty, General Manager of Kingdom Healthcare added: "Our people are our greatest asset at Kingdom Healthcare, and we prioritise ensuring employee satisfaction throughout our organisation.

Jane Kerr, a Domiciliary Care Assistant from Hillsborough, has been announced as Ambassador of the Month in recognition of her hard work and dedication at Kingdom Healthcare

"We take immense pride in our employees and their accomplishments, and it is with great pleasure that we recognise Jane for her dedication and hard work. The team and I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jane on this well-deserved recognition."

Kingdom Healthcare Ambassador of the Month recognises carers and nursing staff who have gone above and beyond to make a difference. The winners, who are nominated by their managers, receive a voucher and recognition of their excellent work across the Kingdom Group.