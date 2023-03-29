Hillsborough Castle ceremony recognises Co Antrim Army Cadets
Seven people from across east Antrim and north Belfast have been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle for their roles in the Army Cadet Force.
By Russell Keers
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Accolades were presented to members of the Army Cadet Force from Ballyclare, Whitehouse, north Belfast and Carrickfergus by Mr David McCorkell, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim and Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.
1. Kaitlyn Beggs
Carrickfergus teenager Kaitlyn Beggs was appointed to the role of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim while Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen, Sergeant mark Hoban and Lance Corporal David Whiteside, all from Carrick, were each awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.
Kaitlyn, an enthusiastic Cadet Corporal with her local Carrickfergus Open Detachment Army Cadet Force, is one of twelve Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets appointed across Northern Ireland. The year-long post is largely ceremonial and Kaitlyn can expect a busy year ahead as she accompanies Mr David McCorkell, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, on major civic occasions. In recognition of her appointment, Kaitlyn will be entitled to wear a special insignia on her cadet uniform. Kaitlyn is pictured receiving the certificate which marks her appointment from Mr David McCorkell, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim. Photo: contributed
2. Lance Corporal David Whiteside
Lance Corporal David Whiteside, a prominent member of the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, was also honoured with the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, honoured not only for his considerable musicianship but also for his longstanding Reserve career during which he attended every Annual Camp over 15 years. Lance Corporal David Whiteside is pictured with Mr David McCorkell. Photo: contributed
3. Sergeant Mark Hoban
Sergeant Mark Hoban was recognised for ‘his contribution to both the Army Reserves and wider society through significant charitable work.’ That charitable work includes generating significant support over the years for The Alzheimer’s Society and the Friends of Carrick Manor Nursing Home.
Sergeant Hoban’s primary focus within the Reserve Forces lies in managing the complex issues of pay and administration which support his colleagues in 152 Royal Logistics Corps. This he does to the highest standards and he has played a critical role in preparing for recent deployments.
In recent years he has also deployed twice to the USA to take part in inter-operability exercises with the US Army, becoming, according to the Citation, ‘a revered member of his Regiment, always seeking out opportunities to provide a first class service’.
Sergeant Mark Hoban is pictured receiving certificate and congratulations from Mr David McCorkell, Photo: contributed
4. Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen
Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen was praised for ‘selfless commitment, dedication to service and unwavering devotion to duty’ over a Reserve career spanning more than 30 years.
During his career he has attended every one of his unit’s annual deployment exercises, stepping up to the challenge of acting as Team Leader at the 2012 Olympics in London.
Prior to and throughout Op SHAMROCK BRIDGE (the funeral of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth) Col Sgt Kitchen demonstrated his unparalleled value to the Battalion and the wider Army Reserve. The Citation paid tribute to Colour Sergeant Kitchen’s ‘forward planning, efficiency and pragmatism’, adding ‘Quite simply, Colour Sergeant Kitchen was the linchpin in a detailed logistics plan and delivered it superbly, attracting widespread praise and recognition across civic, political and military circles within Northern Ireland’.
Colour Sergeant Kitchen is also an integral member of his battalion’s Bugle Section in which capacity he has performed at a vast range of events and was a key player within the Bugles, Pipes & Drums Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations across the UK.
Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen is pictured receiving The Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty from Mr David McCorkell, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim. Photo: contributed