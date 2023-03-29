Hillsborough Castle ceremony recognises Co Antrim Army Cadets

4 . Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen

Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen was praised for ‘selfless commitment, dedication to service and unwavering devotion to duty’ over a Reserve career spanning more than 30 years. During his career he has attended every one of his unit’s annual deployment exercises, stepping up to the challenge of acting as Team Leader at the 2012 Olympics in London. Prior to and throughout Op SHAMROCK BRIDGE (the funeral of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth) Col Sgt Kitchen demonstrated his unparalleled value to the Battalion and the wider Army Reserve. The Citation paid tribute to Colour Sergeant Kitchen’s ‘forward planning, efficiency and pragmatism’, adding ‘Quite simply, Colour Sergeant Kitchen was the linchpin in a detailed logistics plan and delivered it superbly, attracting widespread praise and recognition across civic, political and military circles within Northern Ireland’. Colour Sergeant Kitchen is also an integral member of his battalion’s Bugle Section in which capacity he has performed at a vast range of events and was a key player within the Bugles, Pipes & Drums Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations across the UK. Colour Sergeant Mark Kitchen is pictured receiving The Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty from Mr David McCorkell, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim. Photo: contributed