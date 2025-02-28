Hillsborough dancers warm up for World Dance Cup in Spain this summer

Young dancers from Hillsborough’s Reign Academy of Dance are looking forward to competing in the Dance World Cup in Spain later this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine dancers from the local school will travel to Spain for the competition, which is seen to be the ‘Olympics’ of the dance world.

Jodie Thorman, the Principal of Reign Academy of Dance, explained: “The Dance World Cup is a prestigious international competition that brings together dancers from various countries to compete on behalf of their nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It features a diverse range of dance styles, making it a comprehensive showcase of talent.

Young dancers are looking forward to competing in the Dance World Cup in Spain this summer. Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

"Often referred to as the ‘Olympics of Dance’, the event is televised over a two-week period and highlights the exceptional skills and dedication of performers from around the globe.

"This year's Dance World Cup is set to take place in July in Burgos, Spain.

"Competitors had to qualify against some of the strongest dancers within Northern Ireland to earn the opportunity to represent their country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The competition covers all styles of dance, emphasizing the event's inclusivity and celebration of the art form.”

Dancers from the Reign Academy of Dance will be competing in the Dance World Cup in Spain in July. Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

The girls have been training hard for the competition and they are hoping to make their dreams come true in Spain this summer.

Jodie continued: “The training for the nine dancers, aged between eight and 18 years, competing in Spain has been incredibly intensive, with sessions five days a week lasting multiple hours.

"Their dedication is commendable, reflecting their deep passion for dance and the joy of being part of the Reign dance family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This commitment has led them to qualify for the opportunity to represent their country, which is a significant achievement and the ultimate dream for these girls.

Dancers from the Reign Academy of Dance in Hillsborough will be competing in the Dance World Cup this summer. Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

"The excitement among the dancers is palpable, as they eagerly anticipate the chance to showcase their hard work on stage and perform for their nation. Overall, the atmosphere is one of enthusiasm and pride as they prepare for this remarkable opportunity.”

The trip to Spain will be costly and the Academy is hoping that local businesses will step forward to support the girls on their journey.

"The funds raised will be used to cover travel and accommodation expenses for the girls participating in the Dance World Cup in Spain,” Jodie explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are organizing a variety of events, including a pub quiz, a kids' disco, raffles, and a pool tournament.”

Dancers from Reign Academy of Dance have been hard at work training for the Dance World Cup. Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

The Academy is also planning to raise funds for a charity that is very important to everyone at Reign.

"We will also be raising funds with a fun beauty pageant for the charity T1DCAT, this is a charity that supports families with children who have type one diabetes, which is a cause that is very close to our hearts at Reign,” Jodie continued.

"By incorporating their efforts into our fundraising events, we hope to raise awareness and additional funds to support their mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If any one would like to get involved they can participate in our events, donate directly to our fundraising campaign or offer sponsorship to our team. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

"Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all the girls can attend the Dance World Cup in Spain, allowing them to showcase their hard work and talent on an international stage while also supporting a meaningful cause.”