Hillsborough Forest Park: PSNI launch investigation after body is found

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:09 BST

A police investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in a popular Co Down forest park.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death after the discovery in Hillsborough Forest Park.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding a body which was discovered in Hillsborough Forest Park on Thursday evening, December 12.

"The circumstances of the individual’s death are as yet unknown and will be subject to investigation. Further information will be provided if and when appropriate.”

