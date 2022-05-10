Hillsborough honours for Carrick locals

Receiving the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement, was Lieutenant Commander (SCC) David Hoey, currently Commanding Officer of the Carrickfergus Sea Cadet unit.

The Citation which accompanies his award praises Lt Cdr Hoey’s service over more than three decades, says ‘his commitment to the young people of Northern Ireland cannot be over-estimated’ and describes him as ‘a quiet, unassuming and humble man’.

In particular the Citation highlights the work behind building the Carrickfergus unit from a modest affair in a couple of tired portakabins to the bustling base of today, catering for a local membership of almost a hundred Cadets and offering an excellent waterside facility to Sea Cadets from across Northern Ireland.

Pictured at the Hillsborough Castle ceremony Cadet Sergeant Rhys Millar from Carrickfergus receives the Citation to mark his appointment as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet from Mr David McCorkell, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim.

At the same ceremony Cadet Sergeant Rhys Millar, from Carrickfergus, an accomplished member of the 1919 (Newtownabbey) Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets, was appointed to serve as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim for the coming year. The Ulidia Integrated College student will become one of eleven Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets in NI.