Hillsborough: PSNI working to identify body found in popular Northern Ireland forest park

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Dec 2024, 12:32 GMT
Police have confirmed the body found in Hillsborough Forest Park earlier this month still hasn’t been identified.

The body was discovered in the popular area on Thursday, December 12.

Cordons were put in place while investigations were carried out.

Police have now confirmed the human remains have been determined to be female.

They said a post mortem has concluded the circumstances of the death are not suspicious.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Work to determine the identity of the woman is ongoing.

