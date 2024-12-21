Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed the body found in Hillsborough Forest Park earlier this month still hasn’t been identified.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was discovered in the popular area on Thursday, December 12.

Cordons were put in place while investigations were carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now confirmed the human remains have been determined to be female.

They said a post mortem has concluded the circumstances of the death are not suspicious.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Work to determine the identity of the woman is ongoing.