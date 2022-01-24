HIstorian looks back at the industrial heritage of Coalisland Weaving Company

Sammy, who recently celebrated his 90 th birthday, started taking an interest in the industrial heritage of his hometown 40 years ago and this is the first time his remarkable

research has been available as a book. “Light of Other Days…” begins with a fascinating account of the Coalisland Weaving Company, where Sammy worked as production manager until it closed.

The old factory, now a museum, was once the biggest employer in the town and this opening chapter will be of huge interest to many families who have relatives that used to work there.

Local historian Sammy McKay.

The book continues with a series of interviews from the 1980s in which Sammy gathered the reminiscences of hard working people who were born when mines, factories, mills, canals and the railways dominated the industrial landscape of East Tyrone. In turn, these industries were also shaping the character and resilience of the people. Sadly, the friends

and neighbours who Sammy interviewed have now all passed away.

However, their personal accounts reveal the powerful influence that this homeplace had on those local people. Without his judicious foresight, those memories would have been lost forever. Sammy’s work was previously available as a series of pamphlets which were held by Coalisland Library. This book brings them together into a single volume and deservedly

presents them as a valuable historical resource, a book that will be treasured by readers today and in the future.

The book has been published by Lough Neagh Partnership as part of the Coalisland & East Tyrone – Great Place Scheme through the Ulster Historical Foundation with funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund and additional support from Mid Ulster District Council.

There is no charge for the book and it will be available FREE at outlets in Coalisland. You can collect a copy at Island Turf Craft, 51 Dungannon Road or Coalisland Library, The