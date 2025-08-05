Historian renews call for Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to be built in Co Tyrone

A historian Stevan Patterson has renewed his call for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to be built in Co Tyrone.

Mr Patterson recently unveiled a plaque to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Edward Arthur Johnston in New York, USA.

Johnston is recognised as one of the greatest ever agricultural innovators for single handily making the International Harvester Company, the world's largest manufacturer of tractors by the 1920s. Johnston would go on to hold patents for hundreds of inventions for the company from cars, lorries, tractors, engines and agricultural equipment.

Mr Patterson said Johnston was Ulster Scots, and related to Cyrus Hall McCormick another agricultural inventor whose family was from Co Tyrone and has his name honoured in the McCormick tractors of today.

Stevan Patterson with the plaque to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Edward Arthur Johnston. Mr Patterson is also calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum to be bulit | Supplied

Edward Arthur Johnston's father, Homer Martin Johnston, grandfather Arthur J. Johnston and great grandfather Henry Johnston who was born in County Down, on September 4, 1775, and later emigrated to the USA, were all noted agricultural machinery designers and inventors.

“Edward Arthur Johnston is another reason for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation in Northern Ireland to tell the stories of these great innovators and achievers,” he said.

Mr Patterson pointed out that 100 years ago Harry Ferguson invented the modern tractor in his Ferguson Master Patent.

"Ninety years ago Harry Ferguson would perfect his Ferguson System in the fields of County Tyrone at Tullylagan Manor, near Cookstown, owned by Thomas MacGregor Greer a business partner of Harry Ferguson who put up most of the money for the development of the Ferguson System.

"Possible locations for the museum include beside the Ulster American Folk Park in County Tyrone due to the huge interest in Harry Ferguson in America or on the massive St. Lucia Barracks in Omagh County Tyrone that the MOD intends to sell. St Lucia Barracks built in 1881 would certainly make a wonderful military museum."

Mr Patterson is organising a public meeting on August 14 in the Community Hub Omagh at 8pm to raise awareness of the sale of the site and gain support to ensure the site is preserved for the nation.

If you have not already done so, you can sign the petition calling for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation here