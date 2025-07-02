Historic illuminated address presented to Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum in honour of renowned band conductor

An important piece of Lisburn’s musical heritage has been officially presented to the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, celebrating the remarkable legacy of James McFadden, former conductor of the Lisburn Silver Band.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a special evening reception held in the Mayor’s Parlour in June 2025, sisters Marlene Shields and Margaret Stewart, accompanied by Margaret’s husband Charlie Stewart, presented a beautifully illustrated illuminated address that belonged to their grandfather, James McFadden.

Produced by the Belfast firm W&G Baird, the illuminated address was originally presented to McFadden in December 1932 to mark his retirement after 25 years of leading the Lisburn Silver Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 1902, the Lisburn Silver Band held close links with temperance – a movement that promoted moderation of alcohol consumption, or in some cases total abstinence. Throughout its history, the band achieved great success, winning numerous competitions, including seven North of Ireland Bands’ Association (NIBA) Championship of Ireland titles in 1921, 1923, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1938, and 1953.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Ald Amanda Grehan with Charlie Stewart and members of his Family - who donated a framed Illuminated Address from Lisburn Silver Band to Dr Ciaran Toal of the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.

The Lisburn Silver Band also broke new ground in 1924 when it became the first musical group to perform on local radio in Northern Ireland. In 1972, the band released its first vinyl record, ‘Silver in Co. Antrim’, and later embarked on a tour of Canada. In 1993, it merged with Lurganure Silver to form the Garvey Silver Band, continuing its proud tradition.