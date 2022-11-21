Air Ambulance NI will be the adopted charity of Ballinascreen Historical Society for the next few months.

The Society has announced that for every copy of the Society’s two, most recent, books – ‘Geordie’ and ‘Magherafelt Workhouse 1847 Register’ – sold in Ballinascreen Credit Union, at the Society Book Fair (Saturday December 3) or at the monthly meetings - £5 will be donated to the charity.

Due to exceptional demand both of these books have had to be reprinted and are being re-launched. They are currently available in Sheehy’s (Cookstown), The Hearth (Maghera), Spar (Tobermore) and the usual Draperstown outlets.

Details of the Society Book Fair will be available next week. The Magherafelt Workhouse book contains full details of the 2606 unfortunate individuals who entered the Workhouse in the calamitous year of 1847.

