New book will be available later this month.

The Londonderry Militia (1793-1816) by James Allistair Bodkin tells the previously untold story of the 16th regiment of the Irish militia who were largely made up of weavers and labourers from the county.

Mr Bodkin has previously published books on the National Schools in Draperstown, Cloverhill House Maghera and Magherafelt Union Workhouse.

The launch of his new book is on Saturday November 19 at 2pm and will feature a presentation by the author followed by a book signing.

“The Irish militia had a dual role to counter the internal insurgency with the United Irishmen and the threat of foreign invasion,” he explained.

“The locations where the Londonderry militia encountered the United Irishmen included perhaps the most famous and decisive battle during the 1798 Rebellion at Vinegar Hill.

“There were many other military actions including those at Drumsna bridge, Boyle, Blackbull, Dunboyne, Leixlip, Blackmore Hill, Tubberneering (Gorey), Arklow, Foulks Mills, Killala and Tullamore.

“These actions set Irishmen against Irishmen.”

The Irish Militia were formed to replace the 'Volunteers' who both parliaments of the kingdom thought had too much power.

Although initially set-up as a part-time force they went on to serve across Ireland and England, apart from two very short breaks, between 1793 and 1816.

Archivist Bernadette Walsh explained that, as well as telling a fascinating and untold story, the new book will act as a valuable reference. It is available to preorder at irish-heartbeat-press.co.uk/