Hitler Line victory to be marked in Carrick

The town will host the North Irish Horse’s annual commemoration of the events from May 1944.

As well as a parade, there will be an act of remembrance, wreath-laying ceremony, church service, an inspection and presentations.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “This weekend we will remember and reflect on one of the hardest-fought battles in the history of a local regiment.

Carrickfergus Castle. (Pic by Google).

“We are honoured to be hosting this event, which marks the incredible contribution of the North Irish Horse, who council previously bestowed the Freedom of the Borough on.

“Council is supporting the annual commemoration of the Battle of the Adolf Hitler Line on behalf of the North Irish Horse Regimental Association, and we will be remembering the 36 members of what is now B (North Irish Horse) Squadron of The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry who died in action during the battle on May 23, 1944.

“The unit’s Churchill tanks were integral to the success of Operation Chesterfield by breaching the Adolf Hitler Line during the closing months of World War II.

“The bravery of all those involved in the battle resonates strongly within our community today, and I welcome our residents to join us to reflect on their sacrifice.”

The commemoration in Carrickfergus will bring many members of the North Irish Horse Squadron from Northern Ireland and Scotland, and the Regimental Association, to the town and will start at Joymount at 10.30am.

The parade will process to the Castle car park, where a commemoration will take place.

The parade will then reform and make its way to St Nicholas’ Parish Church for a service. At 12.40pm the parade will reform and proceed to Joymount for fall out.