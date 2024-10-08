HMS Hibernia celebrates a century of Royal Naval Reserve history in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HMS Hibernia, which is based at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, recently celebrated the centenary of the Royal Naval Reserve’s commitment to Northern Ireland at a ceremonial event on board HMS Caroline at Belfast Harbour.

With over 200 in attendance, the Ship’s Company of HMS Hibernia was joined by VIPs and guests representing Northern Ireland’s past and present connections to the Royal Naval Reserve Following a Corps of Drums performance by the Royal Marines Band there were addresses from the Commander of the Maritime Reserves and HMS Hibernia’s Commanding Officer, before a ceremonial sunset was conducted following the traditions of the Royal Navy.

Commodore Jo Adey ADC, Commander of the Maritime Reserve said: “I am hugely proud to be in Belfast supporting HMS Hibernia as they celebrate 100 years of the Royal Naval Reserve’s commitment to Northern Ireland.

"The Sailors and Officers from HMS Hibernia continue to provide crucial support to the Royal Navy, with many members of the Ship’s Company currently mobilised around the globe.

HMS Hibernia celebrated the centenary of the Royal Naval Reserve’s commitment to Northern Ireland at a ceremonial event on board HMS Caroline at Belfast Harbour. Pic credit: AS1 James Braithwaite RAF

"I am so grateful to the local community here in Northern Ireland for their long-standing and ongoing commitment to their local Unit, and I look forward to seeing those valuable and important links continue to develop in the years to come.”

The Royal Naval Reserve was first established in Northern Ireland with the Ulster Division of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve (RNVR) in 1924 and operated on board HMS Caroline, the last survivor of the infamous Battle of Jutland during the First World War.

In 2009, HMS Caroline was decommissioned and HMS Hibernia formed as the new home of the Royal Naval Reserve at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn.

As Northern Ireland’s sole Royal Naval Reserve unit, HMS Hibernia offers exciting and rewarding part-time careers providing military training, sports as well as annual adventurous training events including sailing expeditions and skiing designed to encourage teamwork and develop leadership.

Commander Courtney, Commanding Officer of HMS Hibernia said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of the Royal Naval Reserve in Northern Ireland.

"Our ship’s company are drawn from across Northern Ireland and Ireland and continue our proud history supporting the Royal Navy in operations worldwide.

"Recruitment is ongoing across a range of specialisations for both Ratings and Officers, and it is a privilege to Command dedicated and enthusiastic people who give up their spare time to build a career in the Royal Naval Reserve.”

HMS Hibernia provides crucial support to the Royal Navy, with many volunteering to mobilise across the globe. There are currently three sailors mobilised worldwide as well as two more mobilising in the upcoming months to the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Sub-Lieutenant Boal, a Media Operations specialist at HMS Hibernia said: “The Royal Naval Reserve has provided me with an exciting and rewarding part-time career and I am excited to be mobilising to the Middle East to support the Royal Navy in operations.

“The Royal Naval Reserve has a long history in Northern Ireland, and I am proud to be a part of that.”

Whilst celebrating a century of Royal Naval Reserve history in Northern Ireland, HMS Hibernia looks back on past achievements and looks to the future challenges ahead.