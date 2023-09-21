Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Past and present members supporting the rowing.Past and present members supporting the rowing.
Past and present members supporting the rowing.

Holestone YFC members mark 80th anniversary with fundraising effort

Past and present members of Holestone Young Farmers’ Club conducted a recent fundraising effort to mark the group’s 80th anniversary.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:17 BST

The south Antrim organisation completed their ‘eight ways to 80k’ initiative in aid of Life Beyond, a charity delivering bereavement services for the farming community across Northern Ireland.

Former and current members took on the kindhearted challenge, which saw them complete 80 kilometres across eight different sporting activities, with the money going to the worthy cause.

The sporting activities included running, walking, swimming, hiking, horse riding, rowing, kayaking and cycling with a club spokesperson saying the participation and support received was “amazing and greatly appreciated”.

The spokesperson added: “Members hosted a family fun day on August 27 in Parkview Hockey Club bringing together past, present and future members to

reminisce on old times and catch up over a barbecue.

“The club would like to thank everyone who supported the events to make them successful.

“The committee has a packed programme planned for the winter months and are excited to introduce new members to the wide array of competitions and events that the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have to offer.

"For more details on the club, please contact the club’s Facebook page, or club secretary Victoria Minford on 07596684727.”

Club president Peter McConnell showing everyone how it's done.

1. Holestone members mark 80th anniversary

Club president Peter McConnell showing everyone how it's done. Photo: Contributed

Ellie Thompson clocking up some kilometres on the bike.

2. Holestone members mark 80th anniversary

Ellie Thompson clocking up some kilometres on the bike. Photo: Contributed

Past member Alistair Hall kicking off the rowing along with club leader Clara McConnell.

3. Holestone members mark 80th anniversary

Past member Alistair Hall kicking off the rowing along with club leader Clara McConnell. Photo: Contributed

The cyclists ready to set off.

4. Holestone members mark 80th anniversary

The cyclists ready to set off. Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimNorthern IrelandYoung Farmers' Clubs of UlsterFacebook