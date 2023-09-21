Holestone YFC members mark 80th anniversary with fundraising effort

Past and present members of Holestone Young Farmers’ Club conducted a recent fundraising effort to mark the group’s 80th anniversary.

The south Antrim organisation completed their ‘eight ways to 80k’ initiative in aid of Life Beyond, a charity delivering bereavement services for the farming community across Northern Ireland.

Former and current members took on the kindhearted challenge, which saw them complete 80 kilometres across eight different sporting activities, with the money going to the worthy cause.

The sporting activities included running, walking, swimming, hiking, horse riding, rowing, kayaking and cycling with a club spokesperson saying the participation and support received was “amazing and greatly appreciated”.

The spokesperson added: “Members hosted a family fun day on August 27 in Parkview Hockey Club bringing together past, present and future members to

reminisce on old times and catch up over a barbecue.

“The club would like to thank everyone who supported the events to make them successful.

“The committee has a packed programme planned for the winter months and are excited to introduce new members to the wide array of competitions and events that the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have to offer.

"For more details on the club, please contact the club’s Facebook page, or club secretary Victoria Minford on 07596684727.”

1 . Holestone members mark 80th anniversary Club president Peter McConnell showing everyone how it's done. Photo: Contributed

2 . Holestone members mark 80th anniversary Ellie Thompson clocking up some kilometres on the bike. Photo: Contributed

3 . Holestone members mark 80th anniversary Past member Alistair Hall kicking off the rowing along with club leader Clara McConnell. Photo: Contributed