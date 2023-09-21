Holestone YFC members mark 80th anniversary with fundraising effort
The south Antrim organisation completed their ‘eight ways to 80k’ initiative in aid of Life Beyond, a charity delivering bereavement services for the farming community across Northern Ireland.
Former and current members took on the kindhearted challenge, which saw them complete 80 kilometres across eight different sporting activities, with the money going to the worthy cause.
The sporting activities included running, walking, swimming, hiking, horse riding, rowing, kayaking and cycling with a club spokesperson saying the participation and support received was “amazing and greatly appreciated”.
The spokesperson added: “Members hosted a family fun day on August 27 in Parkview Hockey Club bringing together past, present and future members to
reminisce on old times and catch up over a barbecue.
“The club would like to thank everyone who supported the events to make them successful.
“The committee has a packed programme planned for the winter months and are excited to introduce new members to the wide array of competitions and events that the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster have to offer.
"For more details on the club, please contact the club’s Facebook page, or club secretary Victoria Minford on 07596684727.”