Members have been participating in a number of events as part of the YFC summer programme.

Holestone YFC members taste success

Members of Holestone Young Farmers’ Club enjoyed success at a number of sporting and agricultural events as the summer programme of events kicked off.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST

The south Antrim club’s sports night was staged at Parkview Hockey Club, with members of neighbouring clubs supporting the annual event.

Three teams represented Holestone at the football heats in Mallusk.

The Balmoral Show proved to be a highlight as Zara Stirling took part in the Floral Art final, coming away with third place.

Throughout May, members were also busy preparing for the Beef and Sheep Stockjudging Heats.

Meanwhile, a team of girls from the club took part in Ballyclare May Fair Soapbox Derby, placing fifth overall and picking up an award for best sportsmanship.

This month’s Ballymoney Show was also a very successful weekend for Holestone members.

At the recent Portrush Raft Race, a team made up of past and present Holestone members secured fourth place.

The Holestone committee is planning a number of events to celebrate 80 years of Holestone YFC.

For more information on Holestone YFC, check out the club’s social media platforms, club secretary Victoria Minford on 07596684727 or any committee member.

