Holestone Young Farmers celebrating 80 years in community

November saw the return of the club’s successful Night at the Races, with the 2023 event raising funds for Life Beyond.

The event was held in the Five Corners in Ballyclare and was well supported by members of other YFC groups from across the province.

Next up was the festive tractor run, organised in conjunction with Parkgate Primary School. There were many festive tractors showing up on the night.

The start of December saw the cub’s annual Christmas Carol Service with members leading the service.

Members also organised was their ‘Kids’ Christmas Party’, welcoming children of primary school age and younger along for some festive fun.

Before Christmas, Holestone YFC held their first ever Junior Social in the Jim Baker Stadium in Parkgate, with a spokesperson for the club saying: “Therre were many dance moves and friendships formed on the night.”

December also saw the return of the club’s night in Secrets, another successful evening.

This month, Holestone YFC started a new initiative, Health Kick, inviting members of the community to join them each week to learn a new hobby/sport and get active at the same time.

Looking ahead to further 80th anniversary celebrations, a Holestone spokesperson stated: “The club committee are very excited for the weeks that lie ahead in concluding the club’s 80th year.

"The club 80th anniversary dinner will be held in The Great Hall, Galgorm on Saturday, March 2.

"Tickets are available to purchase by contacting Club Leader Clara McConnell on 07710494935.

"If any past member has memories, or photos of their time in the club that they would like to share, please get in contact with Club PRO Laura Patterson on 07590227380.”

1 . 80th anniversary marked Holestone junior boys taking a break from the social. Photo: Contributed

2 . 80th anniversary marked Members enjoying themselves at the junior social. Photo: Contributed

3 . 80th anniversary marked Holestone YFC members with Ahoghill YFC at the Marshall wedding. Photo: Contributed

4 . 80th anniversary marked Members put festive decorations on a combine harvester. Photo: Contributed