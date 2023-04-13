Members of Holstone YFC held their annual parents and friends evening on April 4 in Donegore Church Hall, bringing the curtain down on another successful year for the club.

The evening consisted of two club sketches, one being Top Horse Power and Mating Ritual.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Members performed these sketches providing the audience with plenty of laughs throughout. The club would like to thank Tammy Hoy for all her help behind the scenes in producing the sketches.

“The audience heard of the club’s busy year from club secretary Julianne and Louise Moore and members were awarded their proficiency certificates.”The guest speaker for the evening was Shannen Vance, YFCU Vice President and thanks must go to Shannen for giving up her time to join the club on the evening.

“The night saw members receive awards for their successes in the past year. The club would like to congratulate all members on their successes and thank everyone for the support throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, the new committee was elected at the recent AGM for the club’s 80 th Anniversary. The top

officials are Clara McConnell (Club Leader), Victoria Minford (Secretary), Laura Robson (Treasurer) and Laura Patterson (PRO).

For full details of all the prize winners and club activities, check out the Holestone Young Farmers Facebook page.

1 . Holestone YFC Charlie McKnight receiving his awards for Ulster Young Farmer and Beef Stockjudging from Shannen Vance. Photo: contributed

2 . Holestone YFC Laura Patterson receiving her awards for Dairy Stockjudging (senior second), Demonstration Presentation, Prepared Public Speaking (second), Impromtu Speaking, Home Management, Most Points and Best Member Over 18 (second) from Shannen Vance. Photo: contributed

3 . Holestone YFC Andrew Coleman collecting his junior Dairy Stockjudging prize. Photo: contributed

4 . Holestone YFC Jessica McConnell receiving her awards for Beef Stockjudging (senior) and Sheep Stockjudging (senior). Photo: contributed