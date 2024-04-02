Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Significant local landmark the Bessbrook Mill will play home to new sci-fi action film ‘World Breaker’.

Written by Joshua Rollins, best known for his work on the thriller ‘Infinite Storm’, and produced by the formidable Martin Brennan, the movie will showcase the lush surroundings of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion picture will also feature leading Hollywood actors such as Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) and Luke Evans (Dracula), who were spotted filming just last week at the old barracks.

Hollywood comes to Bessbrook! The Old Mill in the village is the prime spot for new blockbuster movie.

The movie will tell the story of a father and daughter, who must battle to survive in a world that has been overpowered by ruthless creatures from an alternate dimension.

A date has not yet been provided for its release, but critics anticipate it will be rolled out in cinemas across the world some time in 2025.

UUP councillor David Taylor said the film has provided a welcome boost to the area: “There was certainly interest and excitement around Bessbrook last week when the film production company arrived to the village to use the mill as a backdrop for scenes in the forthcoming film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to see Bessbrook being used in this way, and I hope it will generate an added benefit of people coming to our ‘model village’ to learn more about the rich history associated with the village and surrounding area.