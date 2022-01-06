Holocaust Memorial Day: Srebrenica photographic exhibition at Larne Market Yard

The exhibition is being held in Larne Market Yard and is free to attend.

The photographic images will go through stages of the beginning of the culmination of the Bosnian War being the genocide at Srebrencia.

The exhibition will be held on January 26 and 27.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “This is an important commemoration event for Mid and East Antrim each year and reminds us how important it is to confront all forms of hatred and discrimination.

“The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 is ‘One Day’ - one day to remember the atrocities of the past, and to hope that one day we will live in a world where genocide no longer happens.

“This encourages everyone to reflect on the depths humanity can sink to, but also the ways individuals and communities resisted that darkness to be the light before, during and after genocide.”

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide.

The council aims to promote and support Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) – the international day on 27 January to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution of other groups and in genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

In a statement, the local authority added: “The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilisation, and genocide must still be resisted every day.

“Our world often feels fragile and vulnerable and we cannot be complacent. Even in the UK, prejudice and the language of hatred must be challenged by us all.