Holy Trinity set to host Orly

Orly is Organist and Director of Music at Dromore Cathedral and Official Accompanist at Queen’s University Belfast where he is also a Doctoral Researcher.

A former chorister of Armagh Cathedral and a graduate of Oxford University and the Royal Academy of Music, he is already known as one of the outstanding new talents in Northern Ireland’s musical scene, a composer, pianist, organist, operatic répétiteur and accompanist of considerable distinction.

A member of the Ulster Society of Organists and Choirmasters, and a particularly enthusiastic and entertaining proponent of the organ, he received all of his training in that instrument with the late Theo Saunders and Baron George Minne, Cathedral Organists in Armagh.

Introducing his new tour, Orly says: “I am very pleased to begin this, my second organ recital tour around a variety of cathedrals and churches throughout the country.

“Over the course of the series, I will be featuring a wide range of instruments from small parish organs to some of the greatest instruments in the land, and it is always interesting to explore these organs (more often than not heard accompanying congregational hymns) in the context of a full programme of concert works.

“I have chosen programmes which are suited to each of the different instruments and which will interest both the causal and the specialist listener, and I hope to shed light on some striking little-known works.