There have been joyous scenes across Northern Ireland as tens of thousands of travellers made it back to spend Christmas with family and friends.

At Belfast City Airport up to 10,000 passengers travel through the terminal every day over the busy Christmas period.

Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at the airport, said: “There’s a wonderful atmosphere with people flying away for Christmas and there have been plenty of heartwarming reunions with passengers arriving to spend the festive period with loved ones.

"All our airlines are operating very full flights over the next couple of days, and we have already seen a lot of international arrivals via hubs such as Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Manchester.”

These heartwarming photos show some of those who made the trip home for Christmas.

1 . Flying home for Christmas Mum Tara gives son Kyle O’Neill a warm welcome at George Best Belfast City Airport as he arrives home after being away for two years in Australia. Photo: Arthur Allison / PacemakerPress

3 . Flying home for Christmas Paul Buckley pictured meeting his mum Patricia and dad Trevor arriving home from Leeds for Christmas at George Best Belfast City Airport. Photo: Arthur Allison / PacemakerPress