The price of home heating oil has risen during the past week in Northern Ireland as the bitter winter weather continues.

While there has been a welcome dip in the cost of oil recently, the latest price comparison checks show that householders are this week having to fork out more to top up their tanks.

The latest figures from the Consumer Council show the cost of topping up an oil tank has risen with the average cost of 900 litres almost £22.37 more than it was last week. The average cost of 300 litres is £11.18 more than last week and 500 litres is also up in price, with an average increase of £14.96 compared to last week.

The average cost of 300 litres in Northern Ireland is now £271.28, while the average price of 500 litres is £433.81 and £766.16 for 900 litres.

Oil prices have risen this week in Northern Ireland.

The Consumer Council weekly figures once again show quite a difference between oil prices across Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is in Antrim and Newtownabbe at £275.53 while the lowest average price of found £264.00 was found in Derry City and Strabane.

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are paying the highest average price at £437.28 while the lowest average price is in Fermanagh and Omagh at £426.66.

The highest average cost of 900 litres is currently £772.85 in Antrim and Newtownabbey while the lowest is £756.09 in Fermanagh and Omagh.