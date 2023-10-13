Register
The average price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland is continuing to show a downward trend this week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
The latest figures from the Consumer Council, which surveys suppliers every week across Northern Ireland to benchmark prices on the cost of oil, shows that the average price for 900 litres is £670.76 –compared with £706.34 two weeks ago.

The average price of 500 litres is currently £381.69, down more than £19 of the equivalent amount a fortnight ago. Likewise, the average cost of 300 litres is now £239.56, compared with £253.47 on September 28.

While this week’s prices will be welcomed by those wanting to top up their tanks ahead of colder weather, it is still worth shopping around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council checks prices of home heating oil across Northern Ireland each week.
The Consumer Council checks prices of home heating oil across Northern Ireland each week.

The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £242.26 in Ards and North Down while the lowest average price of £234.99 was found in Derry City and Strabane.

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne and Down are paying the highest average price of £385.65 while the lowest is again in Derry City and Strabane at £374.57.

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £675.04 in Newry City, Mourne and Down while the lowest is £660.14 in Derry City and Strabane.

